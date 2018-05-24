Tax Compliance Advice for VHR Owners

During Wednesday’s Page City Council meeting, vacation home rental tax payment procedures were discussed, Linda Watson, Finance Director for the City of Page noted that the discrepancy of taxes paid by VHRs comes as a result of vacation home rental owners submitting their payments under “different categories”. According to the May 23, 2018 Council agenda summary:

At the last Council meeting held on May 9, 2018, there was discussion pertaining to the VHR’s and the issue of whether vacation home rental owners were paying their taxes. The City of Page is receiving tax from vacation home rentals, but we receive it in various reporting categories. This becomes a bit confusing when trying to prepare our monthly reports because the category dollars received are based on how the taxpayer reports their taxes in the PG 044 and PG 144 tax codes. Some taxpayers report under the “Accommodations” tax group, while others report under the “Service”, “Retail”, “Real Estate, Rental & Leasing” tax group. In February 2018, we added an additional sheet to the Monthly Sales Tax Report to help identify these separate groups.

Per the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR), if the vacation home rental landlord uses an Online Lodging Marketplace (OLM), and the OLM is registered with ADOR, then the taxes are being collected and paid by the OLM. If the OLM is NOT registered with ADOR, and the landlord has not received documentation that the OLM is remitting the taxes on their behalf, then it is the landlord’s responsibility to file and pay the taxes on the gross income received from their rental.

Although we cannot say that all taxpayers are reporting properly, the revenue numbers overall for the Hotel/Motel categories are higher than initially discussed at the last meeting. The City of Page does have a working relationship with the State of Arizona to improve compliance with businesses that are currently not reporting appropriately.

Our Finance office is open Monday through Thursday 7:00 am to 5:30 pm to assist in any tax related questions that you may have.

This information was also provided for more clarification

One vacation home rental owner at the 5/23 meeting addressed Council to explain her methods of payment and spoke of a program she uses called My Lodge Tax to help her stay in compliance.

The VHR owner told the council the program helps her business pay the right taxes:

