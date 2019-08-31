Tasty, Funny and Sad TACO Stories

Tasty Taco Tales…..By John Christian Hopkins

Tacos: Are they good or bad for you?

The jury’s still out on that one.

The tasty Mexican favorite was bad news for one California man.

Dana Hutchings, 41, was dying for a taco when he attended a minor league baseball game hosted by the Fresno Grizzlies. He took part in a taco-eating contest when he met a grisly end.

Hutchings, one of three contestants, was chowing down the tacos so quickly that he didn’t even appear to be chewing, a witness told the Fresno Bee newspaper.

And maybe he wasn’t.

The California man collapsed seven minutes into the contest. According to the coroner, Hutchings choked on a taco.

On the other hand, a Taco was credited with saving an Ohio man’s life.

Jimmy Hale fell off a flood wall while walking his dog, Taco. He fell 15 feet and screamed for help before passing out. The last thing he remembered hearing was a lawnmower and footsteps.

City worker Mark Puckett said the only reason he discovered Hale’s accident was because Taco the Dog stayed on the flood wall until help arrived.

Here are a couple of taco tales involving the police….

A Taco Bell customer in Louisiana called 9-1-1 when the fast-food joint ran out of taco shells – for both hard and soft tacos!

A Taco Bell in Florida had plenty of taco shells when a would-be customer mistakenly pulled up to a bank’s drive-thru window to place his order. But Douglas Francisco promptly fell asleep behind the wheel. After repeatedly banging on the car’s window the bank manager was able to rouse Francisco – who then ordered a burrito! The bank manager called the police who quickly located the hungry man and arrested him for driving under the influence.