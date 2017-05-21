Task Force to Examine IHS

A federal task force will examine Indian Health Service and look for ways to improve the beleaguered program.

IHS provides primary health care for the majority of Native Americans and Alaskan Natives.

President Donald Trump has suggested that programs like Indian Health Service are unconstitutional because they are based on race.

However, tribes have pointed out that the Supreme Court has rejected that argument, ruling that programs such as IHS are based on government to government treaties.

When tribes entered into treaties with the U.S. the federal government made certain promises – among them health care and education.

But, even if Trump is thwarted on the race argument, tribes are concerned by his 2018 budget plan to cut the Department of the Interior budget by 12-percent and the Department of Health and Human Services budget by 17.9 percent. Those two programs provide vital services to two million Native Americans and Alaskan Natives.

Woefully underfunded for much of its history, the IHS gained ground during the former President Barack Obama’s tenure, but Trump’s budget would drastically cut back.

“There’s no way we could have cuts of that magnitude without seeing dramatic impact in Indian Country,” U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said.

Cole, a member of the Chickasaw Nation, is one of only two enrolled tribal members in Congress. He is a member of a new 14-member bipartisan task force formed to study IHS.

The task force will be co-chaired by Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), a member of the Cherokee Tribe, and Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.).

This will be the first such task force formed since Congress began debating Indian Health Services in the early 2000’s.

IHS is an important program that usually “flies under the radar,” Mullin and Ruiz wrote in a joint statement. They want to ensure that all members of Congress have a thorough understanding of the program and how it works, they wrote.