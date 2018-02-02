Tappan Announces Bid For Mayor

Page Chamber of Commerce held their monthly mixer last night at the Page Library. Local business owners came together to share ideas, network and talk about upcoming events, fundraisers and opportunities. Page City Council member Levi Tappan chose the moment after the meeting to make the impromptu announcement that he plans to run for the Mayor seat. A total of five council member’s terms expire this year including the Mayor.

The Page native says in the five years he’s been on the Council he’s especially proud of his work getting the new playground equipment for Golliard Park.

The Libertarian Councilman is also a sonographer at Banner Health Hospital. Tappan says his platform for Mayor will focus on family and collaboration.