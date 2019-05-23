News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Moment for Remembrance on Memorial Day

May 23
09:46 2019
Americans will be stopping for a National Moment of Silence this Memorial Day to remember the countless American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and died in the line of duty.  To remind residents of the holiday’s solemn purpose, former US president Bill Clinton passed The National Moment of Remembrance Act in December 2000. The law urges Americans to observe a minute of silence at 3:00 pm (local time) to honor the nation’s fallen heroes.

So this Memorial Day, take a break and pay your respects to the brave Americans who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and freedom of our country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

