T-Bone Collision Saturday Results in Multiple Injuries

On Saturday, September 1st, 2018 at 1723 hours Page Fire Department units, Medic 10 (M10) and Medic 15 responded to the intersection of HWY 89 / S Lake Powell Blvd, for the report of a two-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

On arrival, responding crews found a T-bone collision with 3 patients. 2 patients had removed themselves from their vehicle and refused EMS care. Patient 3 was found in their vehicle unresponsive with multiple injuries. Patient 3 was transported by M10 Advanced Life Support crew to Page Hospital ER after a helicopter was deemed unavailable.

Page Fire Department units returned to service at 1745 hours.