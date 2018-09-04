News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

T-Bone Collision Saturday Results in Multiple Injuries

September 04
09:18 2018
On Saturday, September 1st, 2018 at 1723 hours Page Fire Department units, Medic 10 (M10) and Medic 15 responded to the intersection of HWY 89 / S Lake Powell Blvd, for the report of a two-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

On arrival, responding crews found a T-bone collision with 3 patients. 2 patients had removed themselves from their vehicle and refused EMS care. Patient 3 was found in their vehicle unresponsive with multiple injuries. Patient 3 was transported by M10 Advanced Life Support crew to Page Hospital ER after a helicopter was deemed unavailable.

Page Fire Department units returned to service at 1745 hours.

