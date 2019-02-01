Sweetest Par at the Phoenix Open

You can’t talk about the Waste Management Phoenix Open this year without mentioning the coolest hole to be played on that course, which happened in practice play Wednesday. College golfer Amy Bockerstette was surprised by the PGA Tour and the Special Olympics with a chance to play reigning Phoenix Open champion Gary Woodland’s signature hole and shot herself a Par 3 after sinking an 8 foot putt.

Amy is the first person with Down syndrome to receive a college athletic scholarship and was the first Arizona student with Down to compete in the state high school playoffs as a junior. She nailed the putt with a few thousand onlookers cheering her on and the video has since gone viral. Check it out below!