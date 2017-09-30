Sweet Revenge For The Sand Devils

On Friday night (9/29), The Sand Devils accomplished a feat that they have been seeking for two years! Page beat their rival the Monument Valley Mustangs, after losing nail biters the last two seasons.

It was strong game from the start as neither team put points on the board in the first half.

The Sand Devils defense had three interceptions including two from Christian Penrod.

Monument Valley made it clear that their goal was to stop the rush, and they were successful until the opening play of the second half when Kele Meredith broke loose for a approximately 60 yards for the game’s first score.

The Mustangs answered right away with a long touchdown run from Demarquez Benson, the Mustangs couldn’t convert a two-point conversation.

With the score 8 to 6 in favor of the Sand Devils, Page’s offense roared to life and scored 12 unanswered to finish the game. The final score was 28-14, Sand Devils.

After the game Coach Stephens said that it felt good to win but they didn’t play as well as they had hoped.

Jacob Doyle had a good game he had a touchdown Pass to Kimball Begay and he had a ton of rushing yards. Hayden Gracia also had a ton of yards in the second half.

However the defense was the star of this game, and Christian Penrod was the biggest factor not only did he have two interceptions he also had a couple of huge drive ending tackles.

The Sand Devils have won four straight and sit a 2-0 and in the region heading into the final three games of the regular season.

All the games will be regional matchups and will all be played at home, Coach Stephens said that the win over MV has not guaranteed anything.

Next Friday the Sand Devils take on the Ganado Hornets who were undefeated until Tuba City knocked them off in a 6 to 0 game last night.

The Sand Devils finish against Tuba City and Chinle, and if the Sand Devils play how they are capable of they should clinch home field advantage in the first round and win the Region.

You can listen to next week’s game on 98.3 FM, 1340 AM or online at network1sports.com.