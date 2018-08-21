Sweet Exchange

What a sweet deal! The Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program, Chinle Service Area, will set up a booth for the “Candy Exchange” in Chinle following the 33rd annual Central Navajo Fair Parade which begins at 9:00 a.m. Saturday the candy exchange booth will be set up at the Jumbo Automotive Parts Store Building. Everyone is encouraged to bring the candy they collect during Saturday’s parade to the candy exchange booth and choose a toy, sports, or clothing item in exchange for the candy. The candy will be weighed by the Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program staff and the more the candy weighs, the bigger the prize.

This is the best part- the collected candy will then be shipped overseas to military personnel for soldiers in the Armed Services. Last year, Navajo Nation sent nearly a thousand pounds to the troops as a result of the candy exchange.

Schedule of Events for the Central Agency Fair

*Subject to change

August 20, 2018

5 p.m. Baby Contest, Many Farms Community School

August 21. 2018

5:00 p.m. Li’l Central Brave and Li’l Miss Central Pageant, Many Farms Community School

August 22, 2018

6:00 p.m. Miss Central Pre-Teen Pageant and Coronation, Rough Rock Community School

August 23, 2018

9:00 a.m. Youth Day, Chinle Community Center

5:00 p.m. Miss Central Navajo Teen Pageant and Coronation, Many Farms Community School

6:00 p.m. Frazier Carnival opens, Gorman’s Arena

6:00 p.m. Junior Bull Riding and Steer Riding, Gorman’s Arena

August 24, 2018

9:00 a.m. WJRA Rodeo, Gorman’s Arena,

9:00 a.m.Elder Fest,Gorman’s Arena..

3:00 p.m. Song and Dance, Gorman’s Arena

5:00 p.m. Miss Central Navajo Pageant, Mesa View Elementary School

5:00 p.m. Powwow Gourd Session, Gorman’s Arena

6:00 p.m. Frazier Carnival opens, Gorman’s Arena.

6:00 p.m. Wooly Riding, Gorman’s Arena.

7:00 p.m. Powwow Grand Entry, Gorman’s Arena.

9:00 p.m. Country and Western Dance, Gorman’s Arena

August 25, 2018

7:00 a.m. Parade Line up, Highway 191

9:00 a.m. Parade begins, Highway 191

9:00 a.m. Food market/Arts and Crafts vendor, Gorman’s Arena

10:00 a.m. Registration for Song and Dance, Gorman’s Arena

12:00 p.m. Gourd Session, Gorman’s Arena

12:30 p.m. Song and Dance, Gorman’s Arena

1:00 p.m. Akali Yazhi Rodeo, Gorman’s Arena

1:00 p.m. Powwow Grand Entry, Gorman’s Arena

3:00 p.m. Frazier Carnival opens, Gorman’s Arena

4:00 p.m. Miss Central Navajo Coronation, Gorman’s Arena

6.00 p.m. Gourd Session, Gorman’s Arena

7:00 p.m. Powwow Final Grant Entry, Gorman’s Arena

7:00 p.m. CNRA/AIRCA/Ndee Rodeo 1st Performance, Gorman’s Arena

9:00 p.m.Country and Western Dance, Gorman’s Arena

August 26, 2018

9:00 a.m. Food Market/Arts and Crafts Vendors open, Gorman’s Arena

10:00 a.m. Song and Dance, Gorman’s Arena

1:00 p.m. CNRA/AIRCA/Ndee Rodeo 2nd Performance, Gorman’s Arena

3:00 p.m. Frazier Carnival opens, Gorman’s Arena