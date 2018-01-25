SUWA Promises Lawsuit Over BLM Lease Plan

The Bureau of Land Management‘s revival of a controversial oil and gas leasing plan in an area near ancient petroglyphs has environmentalists promising a lawsuit. The agency recently approved the lease of 32,000 acres between the San Rafael Swell and Capitol Reef National Park in southern Utah. It promises that wells will not be sited to block any art, but critics contend that transportation routes to the wells will be in washes used by Fremont Indians. In 2013, the BLM shelved leases in the same area because of protests. Those objections have now been formally rejected. The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance says it will sue to stop the leasing procedure. Federal leasing has recently encountered disinterest; 15 parcels put up for auction in December failed to garner the required minimum bids.