Suspicious Letter about Local Immigration Enforcement

Flagstaff, AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has been advised of an investigation being conducted by Flagstaff Police Department involving a suspicious letter that was received by a city resident. The letter contained false statements about local law enforcement being involved in immigration enforcement. The letter begins with “Attention to all un-documented/illegal residents,” with a return address from “Legal Americans Surveillance Citizens Project.”

The statements made in this letter are FALSE. No employees of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are deputized as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Officers.

Anyone receiving one of these letters or a similar letter is encouraged to report it to the Flagstaff Police Department or the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information about this letter please contact us at 928-774-4523, option 1 for Dispatch or Silent Witness 928-774-6111.