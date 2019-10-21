Suspicious Death Investigation in Page

Media Release 10 20 19

Suspicious Death Investigation

PAGE, AZ (October 20, 2019)

On 10/19/2019 at approximately 1:59 a.m., the Page Police Department responded to an unresponsive female subject at Page Hospital.

The female was pronounced deceased at 2:23 a.m. She was later identified as

21-year-old Shaundeen Atene from Shonto, AZ. An examination will be performed by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Page Police Department is conducting a joint investigation with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Page Police Department at 928-645-2463 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.