Suspect in Williams’ Murders Identified

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Williams, AZ man for the murder of his wife and her sister at a home north of Williams.

Around 8:37 PM Sunday, October 27th the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Department of Public Safety trooper advising he had been driving on a county road in the Red Lake area when he was flagged down or stopped by the driver of a vehicle. The man approached the trooper and reported something to the effect that he couldn’t take it anymore and had killed his wife and her sister at their home.

The Trooper detained the man and called the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home address of the man and his wife and upon entering the home, found two females deceased inside the home.

The man was transported to Flagstaff by Sheriff’s deputies. The suspect was interviewed by detectives where he made statements about his involvement in the deaths.

The victims have been identified as 70-year-old Elaine Fann and her 65-year-old sister, Vivian Scheuerman. Both victims lived at Fann’s home on Pine Road in the Red Lake area. Both victims had been shot and appeared to have died as a result of those injuries. Autopsies will be performed by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect is identified as 60-year-old Gustavo Espino. Espino also lived on the property and is believed to be the boyfriend and business partner or employee of Elaine.

Espino was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on two counts of murder and being held on $2 million bond. Detectives are continuing the investigation into both deaths.