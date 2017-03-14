Suspect Caught in New Mexico

Federal authorities have in custody the man suspected of shooting and killing Navajo police officer Houston Largo over the weekend. The suspect is identified as Kirby Cleveland. He was arrested Monday near his New Mexico home.

Officer Largo, only 27, was shot as he was responding to a domestic violence call late Saturday night in a rural area of McKinley County, New Mexico. It appears a woman who had been with the suspect that night used the police radio to contact authorities about the shooting.

When authorities arrived on the scene the woman was handcuffed to a pickup truck. She told officers where she thought the suspect would be. A short while later Cleveland was arrested.

One of two gunshots struck Officer Largo in his protective vest, but another struck him in the forehead. According to reports, the officer’s service revolver had been fired two times.

Officer Largo was still alive when he was found on the ground about fifty yards from the pickup. He was taken by helicopter to an Albuquerque hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon at around three.

Services for the 27-year old decorated police officer will be on Thursday. He is survived by his mom, a sister and two brothers.

The Governor of New Mexico, Susana Martinez, has expressed her sorrow over the shooting to the people of the Navajo Nation. She was quoted as saying, “I’m confident the monster who took this brave officer from us will face the full measure of justice.”