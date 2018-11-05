Suspect Barricades Himself, Neighbors Evacuated

A bit of excitement in the neighborhoods by Page Municipal Airport early Monday. Page Police now have a male suspect in custody, Lake Powell Life News still waiting for the final report from Page Police, but Police Detective Terry TerEick confirming that earlier this morning in the 7 o’clock hour police responding to a report of an aggravated assault at a home on Cypress Street arrived to find the potentially armed suspect had barricaded himself inside the home. Neighbors were evacuated, and according to Page Unified Superintendent of Schools Dr Rob Varner, Lakeview Elementary and Page Middle School were placed on soft lockdown. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was apprehended and taken into custody before 10:00am, lockdown was lifted and residents were allowed to return to their homes. Residents on Cypress and Juniper were evacuated to Golliard Park during the incident. One eyewitness had this to say: (Click Audio file Below)

Officers could be seen in tactical gear in the area of Cypress and Juniper during the police activity. Page Fire and Medical were positioned at Sage and Aero on standby.