Surprises in the Month of October

October’s Surprises

By John Christian Hopkins

Well, it’s almost Halloween and kids everywhere are dreaming about all the mini chocolate bars and candy corn they’re about to consume.

And, somewhere, someone might be waiting for the Great Pumpkin and wondering if anything else of interest happened during the month of October.

Good grief, Charlie Brown!

Did you know the “Peanuts” comic strip made its debut on October 2, 1950? That’s right, Lucy was calling Charlie a blockhead for more than a decade before she ended up in the sky with diamonds.

Speaking of the Fab Four, the Beatles first hit record debuted in October 1962. That was “Love Me Do;” in Great Britain, not the USA. (not yet)

Another Lucy debut happened on Oct. 15, 1951. That was the premiere of “I Love Lucy.”

While we’re on the subject of love, we should note that the Mormon Church stopped the sanctioning of polygamy on Oct. 6, 1891.

October was often a bad month for bad guys.

Al Capone was convicted of tax evasion on Oct. 17, 1931. Still, being sent to prison was probably better than what happened to the Dalton Gang.

In October of 1892, the wild west outlaws tried to do something that not even the James Gang had managed – to rob two banks at the same time. The idea might have sounded good in theory, but it didn’t work so well in real-time.

Maybe it was their choice of venues for committing the crime – Coffeyville, Kan. You see the Daltons had grown up near there and folks knew them. So when the Daltons, then the most notorious outlaw gang in the west at the time, rode into town people suspected something was afoot.

The only survivor was the youngest brother, Emmet Dalton, who was severely wounded. The rest of the gang was shot to pieces.

Former president Theodore Roosevelt was about to deliver a speech on Oct. 14, 1912, when he was shot in the chest by a would-be assassin.

But Teddy wasn’t going to let a small thing like a bullet stop his campaign! He insisted on giving his full speech before going to the hospital. He ended up living until 1919.