Surf’s Up!! Powell Museum 42nd Annual Dinner Saturday

It might be hard to believe, but the John Wesley Powell Museum’s 42nd Annual Dinner & Auction is happening this Saturday!

The title of this year’s event is “SURFIN’ HOLIDAY.”

So you’re asked to wear your Hawaiian best to the event, and be sure to brush-up in advance with your “surf speak.”

Therefore, make plans to bodysurf to Gone West Family Restaurant Saturday. The dinner and auctions from 5 p.m. until “wipe-out.”

The cost is $45. But you can save by becoming a member!

Tickets are on sale at the Glen Canyon Conservancy 12 N. Lake Powell Blvd. Or online at: www.canyonconservancy.org.