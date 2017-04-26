Supreme Court Deals Blow to Sovereignty

A little over 200 years ago the expedition led by Lewis and Clark explored the Louisiana Purchase and provided many tribes with their first contact with Americans.

This week may have provided tribes another reason to remember Lewis and Clarke.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against William Clarke this week, in a case that is seen as a blow to tribal sovereignty.

Clarke, a non-tribal member, was working as a limousine driver for the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut when he got into an accident, injuring his passengers Brian and Michelle Lewis.

The Lewises sued – including the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority in their action. At a critical point in the case the Lewises dropped the tribe from the suit and that may have been a pivotal decision.

Many tribes – including the National Congress of American Indians – filed briefs in the case defending sovereign immunity for tribal employees performing their job duties.

Even some state governments filed briefs supporting the tribal immunity argument.

However, in a unanimous ruling, eight justices said Clarke was not provided with tribal immunity from suit just because he was an employee carrying out his job duties.

The newest member of the court – Justice Neil Gorsuch – was not part of the decision. Ironically Gorsuch has the most experience among the justices on matters of tribal sovereignty.

Writing for the majority, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that “immunity is not at issue” as the Lewis suit is aimed at Clarke and not the tribe.

The issue was a simple matter, according to Justice Clarence Thomas.

Since the accident happened off of the tribe’s reservation the tribal immunity defense should have never been invoked, Thomas wrote.

Native Americans had watched the case closely because it was the first time the nation’s highest court had ever ruled on such an issue.

“We have never before had occasion to decide whether an indemnification clause is sufficient to extend a sovereign immunity defense to a suit against an employee in his individual capacity,” Sotomayor wrote.