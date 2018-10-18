SUPHD Criminal Case Set for August 2019

A case that began in 2016 has been set for a trial August of next year. The Utah Office of the State Auditor today released its limited review of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department covering the period between April 2016 and January 2018 as a follow up to the office’s March 2016 limited review of the health dept reporting non compliance and the misuse of funds as well as the office of the attorney general’s criminal investigation. In June 2017 two former employees of the SUPHD were charged with two second degree felonies for violating the false claims act and the pattern of unlawful activity statute.

The report may be found on the Office’s website here.