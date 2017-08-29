Supervisors Host Congressman O’Halleran Round-table

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors and Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-1) met for a roundtable discussion on Monday. O’Halleran, Supervisors, elected County Constitutional Officers, county and congressional staff participated in the open meeting.

The group discussed several federal issues affecting Coconino County including National Monuments designation and Park Service maintenance, the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, Uranium remediation, transportation and infrastructure improvements, the Payment in Lieu of Taxes and the Secure Rural Schools Program (SRS). Coconino County received $3 million per year in SRS funding that was used to fund schools and improve roads. However, the program has not been re-authorized the past two years.

“On behalf of the County, I thank Mr. O’Halleran for listening to our issues and being receptive to our ideas,” said Chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors Liz Archuleta. “With such uncertainty in Washington, we appreciate the Congressman sharing his perspective with the County. It’s imperative that we continue to work together with him and our entire congressional delegation so the County can continue to provide services to our citizens.”

O’Halleran is serving his first term in Congress for the Arizona First Congressional District and the entirety of Coconino County. The Congressman also gave an update on the latest news and outlook from Washington D.C.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with the Board of Supervisors to discuss the issues facing Coconino County. These meetings provide critical feedback that allows me to better represent our large, diverse district,” said Rep. O’Halleran. “I am committed to working with our state, local, and federal leaders to invest in our communities, create jobs, and protect our beautiful public lands for our future generations.”

The County uses federal funding to provide services throughout the County impacting the lives of citizens, including search and rescue operations, road maintenance, public safety, workforce development and healthcare. Supervisors and other elected officials meet with the Arizona Congressional Delegation frequently to give updates on the County.