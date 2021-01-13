Supervisor Matt Ryan Named Coconino County Board Chairman

Lena Fowler Stays on as Vice-Chair

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to name District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan as its next chairman.

Supervisor Ryan said he was honored for yet another opportunity to represent the Board and residents as chairman. “Supervisor Archuleta has shown great leadership in her role as Chair during this time of truly unmatched challenges. We are all grateful for her passion and commitment, as always, to our residents,” Supervisor Ryan said of the outgoing chairwoman, who represents the County’s District 2.

Mr. Ryan continued, “I expect the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn that face our community to remain. I recognize the great responsibility of this role and commit to working tirelessly in service to our community.”

The Board also voted unanimously to name District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler to continue as vice chair.

“I am pleased to serve the County as vice chair of the Board of Supervisors. I have worked with Supervisor Ryan for many years and our partnership will continue as we assume these roles to lead the County,” Supervisor Fowler said.

Supervisors Ryan and Fowler began their leadership roles Tuesday, Jan. 12 and will serve in those positions until fall of 2021.