Supervisor Liz Archuleta Moving on to the Biden-Harris Administration

Coconino County Congratulates Supervisor Liz Archuleta On Appointment by the Biden-Harris Administration

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County congratulates District 2 Supervisor Liz Archuleta for her appointment with the Biden-Harris Administration.

“I am very honored to take this next step in public service. Serving the people of Coconino County has been a treasure. As I leave the Board of Supervisors, my heart will always remain with the community I call home and which has been so good to me,” said Supervisor Archuleta.

Under Supervisor Archuleta’s leadership, the County has advanced the cause of diversity and equity with the creation of the County’s Diversity Councils. The Supervisor spearheaded the effort to create the Colorado Plateau Water Advisory Council to protect and guard our most precious resource. During the Schultz Fire and Flood, the County, with Supervisor Archuleta in the forefront, demonstrated resilience as our leaders and residents learned from and rebuilt after the Schultz Fire and subsequent catastrophic flooding and applied those important lessons to the Museum Flood Mitigation efforts. Most recently, Supervisor Archuleta served as Chair of the Board during a period of unprecedented challenges given the impacts of COVID-19. Supervisor Archuleta again provided strong leadership during this emergency, which has resulted in the County being a leader once again within Arizona.

Supervisor Archuleta held significant leadership roles in the community serving as Chair of United Way of Northern Arizona and Flagstaff Symphony, she served on the Boards of Flagstaff Leadership Program, YMCA, and Arizona Cactus Pine Girl Scout Council, and as Trustee of the Nature Conservancy. As a community organizer she helped establish the Sunnyside, Southside and Plaza Vieja Neighborhood Associations. Her leadership was recognized by many, including as an Arizona Latina Trail Blazer, The Athena Award, and the Diversity Leaders Award from Diversity Leadership Alliance.

Supervisor Archuleta has served 24 years as a member of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors with numerous leadership positions on the County Supervisors Association of Arizona, the Arizona Association of Counties, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of Latino Elected Officials.

Chairman Matt Ryan expressed the County’s congratulations and gratitude to Supervisor Archuleta. “Coconino County has made tremendous progress over the last 24 years because of Supervisor Archuleta’s leadership and passion for public service. She has served as Chair during our most difficult times, including the current pandemic. We will miss our colleague and friend, but we are happy for her transition to a new level of public service. We know Liz will bring her energy, innovation, and steadfast commitment to public service to the federal government. On behalf of all of Coconino County we thank you Supervisor Archuleta, for your tremendous commitment and dedication to serving our County,” expressed Chairman Ryan.

“Twenty-four years ago, I was called to serve my community as the first Latina to be a member of the Board of Supervisors. Little did I know, as I took that step into public service that it would be such an incredible journey, an opportunity of a lifetime. It is with sorrow and pride that I resign from my position. My heart is full of gratitude for the people who embraced me over the years. Each person who let me into their homes and hearts, who shared their struggles and aspirations enriched my life. I thank you. I thank you for entrusting me as your representative. I will carry that trust, the stories, the dreams with me to Washington D.C. to continue my public service” stated Supervisor Archuleta.

Supervisor Archuleta will resign from the Board of Supervisors this evening. Under Arizona law, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors will appoint a replacement for the District 2 Supervisor seat. Supervisor Archuleta will be invited to the County Board in the future for an opportunity for residents to express thanks and recognize her service to the County. Personal messages of congratulations can be emailed to [email protected].