Supervisor Fowler Hosts 8th Annual Law Enforcement Spring Meeting

Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler hosted the 8th annual Interagency Law Enforcement and First Responders Spring Meeting and Cookout Friday at the National Park Service Headquarters in Page.

The event gathered members from multiple jurisdictions including the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Park Service, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, City of Page, Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and other agencies.

Presentations were given regarding search and rescue operations, attendees shared the latest best practices, current updates about the respective offices were given and issues facing the upcoming summer season were discussed.

“This event keeps getting better and growing every year,” said Fowler. “There is a tremendous amount of learning and collaboration that goes on from the law enforcement agencies participating in the meeting and it’s a real benefit to the communities they serve and northern Arizona. I also really appreciate the officers who risk their lives every day to protect the public and look forward to hosting them for another meeting and cookout next year.”

Officers and responders who participated were treated to a barbecue cookout in appreciation of their service and to build comrade among agencies.