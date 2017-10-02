Superintendent Rob Varner, District Update.

Earlier today (10/2), Page unified School District Superintendent Rob Varner sat down with Lake Powell Communications and discussed numerous topics.

Mr. Varner discussed some of the events this week, “its homecoming and all week long things are happening, the homecoming game on Friday and the parade that happens before it.” Varner also emphasized that next week is parent teacher conferences, and parents are encouraged to check in with their schools.

Varner also commented on the recent vacancy in the Principal’s office at Page High School, he said that the former assistant Principle has taken over the role and that a retired educator from Winslow will help out the rest of the year.

The biggest issue Varner discussed was teacher retention, “Teacher retention improved over last year, and we are continuing

to make strides in that field.”

Varner also mentioned the new teacher recruitment program that was introduced by the Governor’s office; he said that they will begin recruiting individuals from the program beginning in November.

If you have any comments or concerns you can contact superintendent Varner at rvarner@pageud.org.