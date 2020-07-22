News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Superintendent Hoffman Requests Schools Open Based on Health Data

July 22
14:40 2020
To align with the vision laid out in the Arizona Department of Education’s “Roadmap to Reopening Schools” and ensure educator and student safety, Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, has asked Governor Ducey to include some priorities when it comes to opening our schools again.

Hoffman is urging Arizona State Governor Doug Ducey to use public health data and work with local public health officials in making his reopening determinations to guarantee they are compatible with health and safety goals rather than relying solely on dates.

Hoffman is also requesting full funding for distance learning to ensure comprehensive, high-quality teaching and learning opportunities. She said distance learning comes with a high cost and schools need both flexibility and budget stability for students and educators to succeed in the upcoming year. The full text of her statement is posted below.

Kathy Hoffman was elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction in November 2018, and assumed office in January 2019. Superintendent Hoffman has spent her entire career working in public education, first as a pre-school teacher and then as a speech-language pathologist. She began her career in the Vail School District in Southern Arizona before joining the Peoria School District.

