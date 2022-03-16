Sunshine Protection Act Passed in U.S. Senate; Will Not Effect Arizona

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill known as the Sunshine Protection Act. If the Bill also passes in the House of Representatives and is signed by President Biden, it would make daylight savings time permanent starting in 2023. According to the offices of Arizona’s U.S. Senators, this bill will essentially not effect Arizona, which has a permanent time zone. Since the Pacific coast states move to Mountain Standard Time during daylight savings time, Arizona would always be aligned with those states instead of being an hour ahead during the winter months. The bill specifically states that Arizona and Hawaii, the only other state that has a permanent time zone, would be allowed to remain on their current standard time. Arizona has had a permanent time zone since 1967.