Sunset (Ut.) Girl Taken & Killed 35-years Ago

In the state of Utah the Amber Alert used to be called the Rachael Alert; named for kidnap and murder victim Rachael Runyan. Saturday marked the 35th anniversary of the kidnapping of the 3-year old in Sunset, Utah.

In honor of Rachael, every August 26th the Amber Alert System is tested in the state of Utah.

Rachael apparently fell for an offer of bubble gum and ice cream from a man who has never been caught or prosecuted. He apparently took her right in front of her two brothers in a playground. There is still an active 50-thousand dollar reward being offered for the man’s capture.

The Utah Attorney General’s office is continuing to work with the Sunset Police department in their effort to find and convict Rachael’s killer. There is hope that with modern technology their goal can be met.

Rachael’s mom, Elaine, is right there with them. In one newspaper account over the weekend she said being an advocate for missing and abducted children is not her chosen field. But Rachael’s kidnap and murder has put her front and center.

Interestingly, the first time the Rachael Alert was used was in the abduction of Elizabeth Smart in 2002. It took quite a while, but that story had a happy ending.

Utah assumed the Amber Alert when the entire country did the same. The Amber Alert is named for 9-year old Amber Hagerman of Arlington, Texas, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1996.

But Rachael Runyon is not forgotten by the state of Utah. In fact, Republican Utah Representative Steve Handy (of Layton) has introduced legislation in Salt lake City that, if approved, would make every August 26th Rachael Runyan Missing and Exploited Children Day throughout the state of Utah.