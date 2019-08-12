Sunny & Warm = Fires & Smoke

The smoke (and smell) from the fires around the Grand Canyon’s North Rim came filtering toward Bitter Springs, Lechee, and then Page and beyond Sunday afternoon. There was a time late in the day when the north end of the runway at Page Municipal Airport was sunny and clear. But at the same time, you could hardly see a thing on the south end.

A lot of the blame should probably go toward the Castle Fire, eleven miles south of Jacob Lake. Started by lightning July 12th, as of this morning (8/12), the fire had grown to 18,000 acres. And as the fire spread to Lookout Canyon, the smoke was exaggerated by the warmer and drier conditions, according to officials with Kaibab National Forest.

Their press release went on to say:

The sporadic monsoon patterns have been essential in helping fire managers attain the desired low to moderate fire behavior needed to consume forest litter and dead down vegetation while protecting stands of ponderosa pine and improving forest health.

The castle Fire area remains closed to the public.

Meanwhile, firefighters in the Williams Ranger District, also part of the Kaibab National Forest, were still contending with the Boulin Fire.

Another fire receiving attention as we begin a new week is the Ikes Fire. This one is located three miles east of Swamp Point on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. It began in late July as the result of a lightning fire.

You can learn about current road closures for the Grand Canyon and Kaibab National Forest at:

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6475/.