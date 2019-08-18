Sunday Update on Boulin Fire

Boulin Fire Update: 08/18/2019

Williams, Ariz., August 18, 2019—For Immediate Release. Fire is steadily moving across the forested landscape within the Boulin Fire planning area achieving incident objectives. The results have been effective in reducing accumulations of burnable debris and fuels from the forest floor, protecting valued resources at risk, and strengthening defensible space near residential communities.

BOULIN FIRE OVERVIEW

Start Date: August 5, 2019.

Cause: Lightning.

Location: East of Spring Valley near The Beale Wagon Trail and forest roads 141, 713, and 730.

Current Size: 2423 acres.

Containment: 20%

Incident Commander: Nick Behrends ICT4 / Tyler Richwine ICT4T.

Resources: One-Type 2 Hand crew, one- Fuels crew, two-Type 6 Engines, two-Type 3 Engines, one-Patrol unit, one-Dozer, and eight- Miscellaneous overhead. Total personnel assigned is 50.

Current Status: The 2423 acre Boulin Fire has been expanding an average of about 400 acres per day. Fire has now carried through over half of the planning area and is moving toward the southwest containment line. The consistent warm dry weather that has been over the area for the past 10 days is forecasted to continue which will likely align with the pattern of growth that has been occurring this week.

Road maintenance will be ongoing on several roads at the fire location. Increased traffic activity will be noticeable in the vicinity. Graders and large water trucks will be present. Motorists are reminded to use caution and drive with heightened awareness when passing through active fire areas.

Smoke: Smoke will continue to be visible from Highway 64, Highway 180, and many communities Including Williams, Pittman Valley, Garland Prairie, Spring Valley, Parks, Red Lake, Junipine Estates, Pumpkin Center, Bellemont, Fort Valley, and Flagstaff.

For information about air quality and health awareness visit bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness

Additional information about the Boulin Fire, and the Kaibab National Forest can be obtained through the following sources:

InciWeb inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6511/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/KaibabNF

Kaibab Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaibabNF

Kaibab website “Recent News”: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab

Fire Information Recorded Phone line: 928-635-8311