Sunday’s Super Blood Wolf Moon

January 18
12:26 2019
If you look up at the sky in Page on Sunday night at approximately 10:12 pm you will witness an eclipse of what is known as Super Blood Wolf Moon. The term “Blood Moon” is also sometimes used to refer to four total lunar eclipses that happen in the span of two years.

Where do they get the such a name like Super Blood Wolf Moon.

Super Because the moon is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

Blood– Because of the reddish look it takes on during totality.

Wolf– For the name given January’s full moon in recognition of hungry wolves displeased about mid-winter’s scarcity of food.

Another eclipse to look forward to in 2019 will be when Mercury passes in front of the Sun on the morning of Nov. 11. Area science museums and astronomy clubs are already preparing to help you see the event.

click here to watch the animation

