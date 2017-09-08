Sundance sparks controversy

Community members in the Dilkon Chapter banded together to stop a controversial Sundance that had been planned for August.

A Sundance is not a traditional Navajo practice, but some families have been introduced to it through intertribal marriages.

Sundance’s are extremely powerful ceremonies in which the dancer attaches him or herself to a pole and dances until they can pull free – often tearing their skin to do so.

Sitting Bull held a Sundance in the days leading up to the Battle of the Little Bighorn in which he experienced a vision of “soldiers falling into camp upside down.” It was interpreted as soldiers attacking the village, but the Indians winning a great victory.

This particular Sundance was controversial because of its ties to Dwight D. York, a convicted pedophile and Black supremacist cult leader.

In 2003, York pleaded guilty to over 100 counts of child molestation and sexual trafficking of minors. He is currently serving a 135-year sentence.

Author Bill Osinski’s 2007 book “Ungodly: A True Story of Unprecedented Evil” chronicles the rise of York’s black supremacist cult and subsequent criminal actions.

“When he (York) was finally indicted, state prosecutors literally had to cut back the number of counts listed- from well beyond a thousand to slightly more than 200 — because they feared a jury simply wouldn’t believe the magnitude of York’s evil,” Osinski wrote.

“[It] is believed to be the nation’s largest child molestation prosecution ever directed at a single person, in terms of number of victims and number of alleged criminal acts,” wrote Osinski.

Dwight D. York has used countless aliases; he is most known as Dr. Malachi Z. York, the founder of United Nuwaubian Nation of Moors.

The Nuwaubian Nation, as it is currently called, is a religious group who believe that African Americans are the first and “true” Native Americans.

They believe that their ancestors were living on the American continents long before the American Indian. The Nuwaubian Nation members claim that different tribes such as the Olmec, Creek, Seminole, Anasazi, and ancient Mound Builders are their African American ancestors.

The religion blends Islam, Judaism, ancient Egyptian god worship, extraterrestrials and UFOs. The religion also includes some Navajo, Hopi and Lakota practices.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Nuwaubian Nation as a black separatist hate group.

How did such a group end up setting its sights on Navajo?

There were invited by Rivka Thomas, of Dilkon. Thomas – who also goes by the name Qmamti Bnu – is half Navajo and half black. She is a member of the Nuwaubian Nation.

Thomas also refers to herself as “Blue Star Kachina.” The Hopi have prophesized that the Blue Star Kachina is a spiritual being who will reveal itself in the form of a star or comet, marking the Day of Purification.

In YouTube videos and on Facebook Thomas explains that the Nuwaubian Nation believe York is innocent and the Sundance will help to set him free.

The Nuwaubian Nation believes that York is a prophesized leader they call Chief Black Eagle.

But many Dilkon residents were nervous – given the charges against York – and the events open invitation for children to attend the Sundance.

About 70 of them, including some of Thomas’ relatives, met to stop this ceremony from happening. Some parents were concerned because Thomas reportedly approached children, urging them to attend the Sundance.

Elders and Navajo holy men were outraged that the Sundance would take place on a cornfield. To the Navajo, self-mutilation and self-harm go against traditional Navajo beliefs.

Corn is sacred to the Navajo and cornfields are sacred ground. For the Navajo, shedding human blood on a sacred cornfield is sacrilegious, and would condemn the cornfield