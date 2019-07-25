Summer Robberies continue in Page Arizona

First, the Dollar General hold-up on Sunday, June 23rd by an armed robber. Then, last Friday night at Big John’s Texas BBQ a robbery occurred. Page Police Dept. has confirmed the robbery and are investigating.

Update to Dollar General Robbery

30 Year old Elias Isaac Laughter was arrested by Page Police on June 26. He is charged with attempted armed robbery with the threat to use a weapon and preventing emergency phone use. An anonymous tip received helped lead to Laughter’s arrest after flyers with a security camera image were circulated. Reports stated no money was taken but suggest a phone was taken from the clerk attempting to make a call.

Page Crime Statistics per Capita

Violent Crime: 80% higher than the national average

Property Crime: 45% higher than the national average

Full-time law enforcement employees: slightly higher than Arizona average

Most Common Crime: theft

Above Statistics from City-data.com

Roadsnacks.net listed Page as the 6 th most dangerous city in Arizona

most dangerous city in Arizona Areavibes.com scored Page with an ‘F’ for crime

A quick glance at Spotcrime.com for Page Arizona showed the message “No Crimes Found“, which is a good thing to see!!