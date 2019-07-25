Summer Robberies continue in Page Arizona
First, the Dollar General hold-up on Sunday, June 23rd by an armed robber. Then, last Friday night at Big John’s Texas BBQ a robbery occurred. Page Police Dept. has confirmed the robbery and are investigating.
Update to Dollar General Robbery
30 Year old Elias Isaac Laughter was arrested by Page Police on June 26. He is charged with attempted armed robbery with the threat to use a weapon and preventing emergency phone use. An anonymous tip received helped lead to Laughter’s arrest after flyers with a security camera image were circulated. Reports stated no money was taken but suggest a phone was taken from the clerk attempting to make a call.
Page Crime Statistics per Capita
- Violent Crime: 80% higher than the national average
- Property Crime: 45% higher than the national average
- Full-time law enforcement employees: slightly higher than Arizona average
- Most Common Crime: theft
Above Statistics from City-data.com
- Roadsnacks.net listed Page as the 6th most dangerous city in Arizona
- Areavibes.com scored Page with an ‘F’ for crime
A quick glance at Spotcrime.com for Page Arizona showed the message “No Crimes Found“, which is a good thing to see!!