Summer League Suns Improve to 3-0
July 10
08:00 2018
Las Vegas- The NBA Summer League is in full stride now with each NBA team participating in summer League play this off season in Las Vegas gives many teams an opportunity to evaluate the young talent. The Phoenix Suns last night Improved to 3-0 with a impressive 18 point victory over Orlando Magic 71-53 on Monday night. The Phoenix Suns number one overall pick in the 2018 draft DeAndre Ayton has had a great summer in the three games so far averging 16 points per game with 11.0 rebounds.  There are 5 teams that remain undefeated in summer league play.

Summer League NBA Phoenix Suns DeAndre Ayton Rookie Ball Basketball

