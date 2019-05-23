Summer Hours for Glen Canyon NRA Facilities
May 23
11:23 2019
Here is the granddaddy list from the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area website reflecting summer hours of operation and amenity availability for the various park hotspots, updated May 13th, 2019.
The following facilities will be open/closed starting May 13, 2019 or on the date indicated:
Wahweap (Wahweap is on Arizona (Mountain Standard) Time Year-round):
- Lake Powell Resort – open 24 hours, year-round
- Rainbow Room Restaurant – open daily: breakfast 6am-10am; dinner 5pm-9pm
- Latitude 37 – open Mon-Thur 4pm-9pm, Fri-Sun 11am-9pm
- Pool Bar – open 1pm-8pm
- Wahweap Grille – open beginning May 15, 2019 11am-9pm
- Driftwood Lounge – open 11am-9pm
- Canyon Coffee – open 6am-6pm
- RV park, campground, campground store – open year-round – 8am-5pm (check-in at store)
- Lake Powell Lodge Gift Shop – open year-round – 7am – 10pm
- Lake Powell Sports – open 9am – 7pm
- Marina Store – open 7am – 7pm
- Boat Rental retail store (Dock ‘n Stock) – open 8am – 6pm
- Stateline Fuel Dock – open 8am – 6pm
- Wahweap Fuel Dock – open 8am- 5pm
- Sinclair Gas Station – open 8am- 5pm
- Marine Service Center – open 8am-5pm
- Wahweap Marina Offices – open 8am-5pm
- Wahweap Boat Rentals – starting May 15, open 8am-5pm
- Boat Tours – open year-round, bookings can be done at the Front Desk if Boat Tours Desk is not staffed
- Stateline launch ramp – open
Pump out station closed until lake levels raise high enough
- Wahweap launch ramp – open year-round
Wahweap pump-out – open
- Wahweap Beach and Picnic Area comfort stations – open
- Lone Rock Beach- Micro flush, restrooms, and showers – open, no potable water available. Vault toilets open, primitive camping fees apply
Carl Hayden Visitor Center:
- Open year-round except Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Years Day: May 13, 2019 through Sept 15, 2019 open 8am-6pm.
Antelope Point:
- Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp – closed until lake levels raise high enough
- Visitor Center Gift Shop – open 8am-5pm
- Boat Rentals – open 8am-5pm
- Boat Tours – open 8am-4pm, starting April 15 open 8am-5pm
- Fuel Dock/Marketplace Store – open 8am-4pm, starting April 15 open 8am-5pm
- Jadi Tooh Restaurant – open 11am-3pm, starting April 8 open Thu,Fri,Sat 11am-8pm
- Grandma Bettys opens May 26
Dangling Rope:
- Snack Bar – closed/opens May 1 9am-4pm
- Retail Store – open 9am-4pm
- Fuel dock – open 8am-7pm
- Boat repair – open 8am-5pm
Bullfrog (Bullfrog, Halls Crossing, Hite, and Escalante are currently on Utah(Mountain Daylight) Time):
- Defiance House Lodge and family units – open year-round 24hrs
- Upper gift shop – open year-round, 24hrs, concurrent with front desk
- Lower gift shop – open year-round 8am-7pm
- Dock N Stock – open 8am-8pm
- Boat N Go – open 8am-6pm
- Corner Store & gas station – starting May 15, 2019 open 8am-9pm
- RV Campground – open year-round, check in at Defiance House Lodge
- Tent Campground – open year-round, check-in at Corner store
- Anasazi Restaurant – open for breakfast 7am-10:30am and dinner 5pm-9pm
- Kiva Lounge – open for breakfast 7am-10:30am, lunch 10:30am-1pm, and dinner 5pm-9pm
- Bullfrog Fuel Dock – open 8am-5pm
- Northlake Marine Service Center – open 8am-5pm
- Marina Office/Executive Services – open 8am-5pm
- Boat Rental Office – open 8am-5pm
- Bullfrog Lauch Ramp – open; launch at your own risk
- All fish cleaning stations, land-based portable toilet dumps, microflush toilets, drinking fountains – open
- Bullfrog Visitor Center – opens April 18, 2019
- Bullfrog Clinic/Urgent Care – open daily 9:30am-6pm
- Primitive Camping Areas at Stanton Creek – Primitive camping on beaches or in primitive environments. No designated campsites. $12 per night. No reservations.
Halls Crossing:
- Halls Crossing RV Park, Campground – Open, RV check in at Village Store; tent camping check in at Campground
- Halls Crossing family units – open 7am-7pm
- Village Store – open 8am-7pm
- Village Store fuel – pay at the pump open 24 hours, year-round
- Halls Crossing Marina Store – open 8am-7pm
- Halls Crossing Marina Office – open 8am-5pm
- Snack Bar – open 10am-5pm; starting May 17 10am-6pm
- Halls Crossing fuel dock – open 8am-5pm
- Halls Crossing Launch Ramp – open
Pumpout station open
- All fish cleaning stations, land-based portable toilet dumps, microflush toilets, drinking fountains – open
- Halls Crossing/Bullfrog Ferry – the ferry is closed due to low water. Call (435) 893-4747 for more information.
Hite:
- Convenience Store – open 9:00am – 5:30pm
- Convenience Store Fuel – pay at the pump open 24 hours, year-round
- RV Park, Developed & improved campgrounds – open year-round, check in at convenience store
- All fish cleaning stations, land-based portable toilet dumps, microflush toilets, drinking fountains – open
- Hite Primitive Camping Areas – Primitive camping on beaches or in primitive environments. No designated campsites. $12 per night. No reservations, check in at convenience store
Escalante:
- Escalante Interagency Visitor Center – open daily 7:30am-5:30pm. The Escalante District is open 24 hours per day, year-round
- The Escalante District has some of the best backcountry hiking and camping experiences in land identified as suitable for wilderness designation.
- No Lake Powell access.
- Backcountry permits are required for all overnight stays in the Escalante District. Obtain permits at the Escalante Interagency Visitor Center in the town of Escalante or at one of the entry trailheads.
- Day use does not require a backcountry permit, but please sign the trail register
Lees Ferry(Lees Ferry is on Arizona (Mountain Standard) Time Year-round):
- Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center – open daily 9am – 5pm
- Lees Ferry is open 24 hours per day, year-round. Entrance fees are paid at the automated booth.
- Campground: 54 designated sites. No hookups. RV dump station. Grills provided, no open fires. Modern bathroom/comfort station. Potable water available. No reservations. $20 per site per night may be paid at the self-service machine.
- RV dump station: closed November 15, 2018 through February 28, 2018
- Services: Lees Ferry has no marina, lodging, food or other services. Gas and small supply store at Marble Canyon, about five miles away.
- Colorado River Public Launch Ramp (dirt) – open year-round to private and commercial Grand Canyon National Park River Permit holders. For more information:Grand Canyon NP River Permits
- Colorado River Public Launch Ramp (paved) – open 24/7 to upriver usage. No overnight parking on the ramp. Upriver camping in designated sites only. No permit required.
- Wilderness River Adventures Colorado River Raft Trips (between the Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry) – Full day trips 8am daily, Half-Day Trips 6am and noon daily.
RAINBOW BRIDGE NATIONAL MONUMENT:
- Rainbow Bridge National Monument is open every day of the year, from sunrise to sunset.
- No lodging, food, or other services are available to Rainbow Bridge. The closest services are approximately 10 miles south at Dangling Rope Marina. Check the Dangling Rope Marina’s schedule for the boat gas and limited food services.