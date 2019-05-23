Summer Hours for Glen Canyon NRA Facilities

Here is the granddaddy list from the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area website reflecting summer hours of operation and amenity availability for the various park hotspots, updated May 13th, 2019.

The following facilities will be open/closed starting May 13, 2019 or on the date indicated:

Wahweap (Wahweap is on Arizona (Mountain Standard) Time Year-round):

Lake Powell Resort – open 24 hours, year-round

Rainbow Room Restaurant – open daily: breakfast 6am-10am; dinner 5pm-9pm

Latitude 37 – open Mon-Thur 4pm-9pm, Fri-Sun 11am-9pm

Pool Bar – open 1pm-8pm

Wahweap Grille – open beginning May 15, 2019 11am-9pm

Driftwood Lounge – open 11am-9pm

Canyon Coffee – open 6am-6pm

RV park, campground, campground store – open year-round – 8am-5pm (check-in at store)

Lake Powell Lodge Gift Shop – open year-round – 7am – 10pm

Lake Powell Sports – open 9am – 7pm

Marina Store – open 7am – 7pm

Boat Rental retail store (Dock ‘n Stock) – open 8am – 6pm

Stateline Fuel Dock – open 8am – 6pm

Wahweap Fuel Dock – open 8am- 5pm

Sinclair Gas Station – open 8am- 5pm

Marine Service Center – open 8am-5pm

Wahweap Marina Offices – open 8am-5pm

Wahweap Boat Rentals – starting May 15, open 8am-5pm

Boat Tours – open year-round, bookings can be done at the Front Desk if Boat Tours Desk is not staffed

Stateline launch ramp – open

Pump out station closed until lake levels raise high enough

Wahweap launch ramp – open year-round

Wahweap pump-out – open

Wahweap Beach and Picnic Area comfort stations – open

Lone Rock Beach- Micro flush, restrooms, and showers – open, no potable water available. Vault toilets open, primitive camping fees apply



Carl Hayden Visitor Center:

Open year-round except Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Years Day: May 13, 2019 through Sept 15, 2019 open 8am-6pm.

Antelope Point:

Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp – closed until lake levels raise high enough

Visitor Center Gift Shop – open 8am-5pm

Boat Rentals – open 8am-5pm

Boat Tours – open 8am-4pm, starting April 15 open 8am-5pm

Fuel Dock/Marketplace Store – open 8am-4pm, starting April 15 open 8am-5pm

Jadi Tooh Restaurant – open 11am-3pm, starting April 8 open Thu,Fri,Sat 11am-8pm Grandma Bettys opens May 26



Dangling Rope:

Snack Bar – closed/opens May 1 9am-4pm

Retail Store – open 9am-4pm

Fuel dock – open 8am-7pm

Boat repair – open 8am-5pm

Bullfrog (Bullfrog, Halls Crossing, Hite, and Escalante are currently on Utah(Mountain Daylight) Time):

Defiance House Lodge and family units – open year-round 24hrs

Upper gift shop – open year-round, 24hrs, concurrent with front desk

Lower gift shop – open year-round 8am-7pm

Dock N Stock – open 8am-8pm

Boat N Go – open 8am-6pm

Corner Store & gas station – starting May 15, 2019 open 8am-9pm

RV Campground – open year-round, check in at Defiance House Lodge

Tent Campground – open year-round, check-in at Corner store

Anasazi Restaurant – open for breakfast 7am-10:30am and dinner 5pm-9pm

Kiva Lounge – open for breakfast 7am-10:30am, lunch 10:30am-1pm, and dinner 5pm-9pm

Bullfrog Fuel Dock – open 8am-5pm

Northlake Marine Service Center – open 8am-5pm

Marina Office/Executive Services – open 8am-5pm

Boat Rental Office – open 8am-5pm

Bullfrog Lauch Ramp – open; launch at your own risk

All fish cleaning stations, land-based portable toilet dumps, microflush toilets, drinking fountains – open

Bullfrog Visitor Center – opens April 18, 2019

Bullfrog Clinic/Urgent Care – open daily 9:30am-6pm

Primitive Camping Areas at Stanton Creek – Primitive camping on beaches or in primitive environments. No designated campsites. $12 per night. No reservations.

Halls Crossing:

Halls Crossing RV Park, Campground – Open, RV check in at Village Store; tent camping check in at Campground

Halls Crossing family units – open 7am-7pm

Village Store – open 8am-7pm

Village Store fuel – pay at the pump open 24 hours, year-round

Halls Crossing Marina Store – open 8am-7pm

Halls Crossing Marina Office – open 8am-5pm

Snack Bar – open 10am-5pm; starting May 17 10am-6pm

Halls Crossing fuel dock – open 8am-5pm

Halls Crossing Launch Ramp – open

Pumpout station open

All fish cleaning stations, land-based portable toilet dumps, microflush toilets, drinking fountains – open

Halls Crossing/Bullfrog Ferry – the ferry is closed due to low water. Call (435) 893-4747 for more information.

Hite:

Convenience Store – open 9:00am – 5:30pm

Convenience Store Fuel – pay at the pump open 24 hours, year-round

RV Park, Developed & improved campgrounds – open year-round, check in at convenience store

All fish cleaning stations, land-based portable toilet dumps, microflush toilets, drinking fountains – open

Hite Primitive Camping Areas – Primitive camping on beaches or in primitive environments. No designated campsites. $12 per night. No reservations, check in at convenience store

Escalante:

Escalante Interagency Visitor Center – open daily 7:30am-5:30pm. The Escalante District is open 24 hours per day, year-round

The Escalante District has some of the best backcountry hiking and camping experiences in land identified as suitable for wilderness designation.

No Lake Powell access.

Backcountry permits are required for all overnight stays in the Escalante District. Obtain permits at the Escalante Interagency Visitor Center in the town of Escalante or at one of the entry trailheads.

Day use does not require a backcountry permit, but please sign the trail register

Lees Ferry(Lees Ferry is on Arizona (Mountain Standard) Time Year-round):

Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center – open daily 9am – 5pm

Lees Ferry is open 24 hours per day, year-round. Entrance fees are paid at the automated booth.

Campground: 54 designated sites. No hookups. RV dump station. Grills provided, no open fires. Modern bathroom/comfort station. Potable water available. No reservations. $20 per site per night may be paid at the self-service machine.

RV dump station: closed November 15, 2018 through February 28, 2018

Services: Lees Ferry has no marina, lodging, food or other services. Gas and small supply store at Marble Canyon, about five miles away.

Colorado River Public Launch Ramp (dirt) – open year-round to private and commercial Grand Canyon National Park River Permit holders. For more information:Grand Canyon NP River Permits

Colorado River Public Launch Ramp (paved) – open 24/7 to upriver usage. No overnight parking on the ramp. Upriver camping in designated sites only. No permit required.

Wilderness River Adventures Colorado River Raft Trips (between the Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry) – Full day trips 8am daily, Half-Day Trips 6am and noon daily.

RAINBOW BRIDGE NATIONAL MONUMENT: