Lake Powell News

Summer Gas Prices Expected to Rise From Last Year

April 12
2017
Although the price of fuel is expected to go up this summer, that won’t deter the hoards of road warriors traversing U.S. highways this summer according to the governments top energy forecasting agency.

The latest monthly forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gasoline demand during the summer driving season, which runs from April through September, is expected to reach an all-time average high of just over 9.5 million barrels per day.

Highway travel is forecast to be up 1.3% this summer.

With the demand for gasoline going up, the price is expected to rise as well. A 23-cent boost over last year can be expected at the pump with an average price expected to be $2.46 per gallon.

Even with the raise, this marks the third year in a row that the average summer gasoline price is below $3 per gallon.

Pump prices will be higher than last summer primarily because of higher crude oil prices which are forecast to be up 16% from last summer.

Every $1 increase in the price of a barrel of oil translates into about a 2.4-cent increase in the price of a gallon of gasoline.

 

gas prices

