Sudden Burst of COVID-19 Cases Reported in Southern Utah

Hey, what’s happening in Southern Utah?

Suddenly there have been numerous new cases of COVID-19. According to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, there were 26 new cases reported on Friday, which for this area of Utah, is a new one-day record.

The Health Department is now at work trying to find out “why.”

Most of the new 26 cases were in the St. George area and Washington County as a whole.

26 New COVID-19 Cases:

Washington County – 20

Iron County – 6

Kane County and Garfield County – 3 each

According to one report, social distancing is being called the most likely reason for this fresh outbreak. Cases have been traced to informal social gatherings, as well as gatherings among friends and co-workers, where distancing wasn’t practiced and/or masks were not being worn.

“While we don’t know for certain yet what has contributed to our recent rise in cases And hospitalizations, individual behavior will continue to make a difference in how COVID-19 spreads in our community,” said David Heaton, who is a media spokesperson for the Department.

The Utah state epidemiologist, Dr. Angela Dunn, said, “We all have a responsibility to be proactive and to do the things we know will help limit the spread of this virus.”

She went on to say that we should stay home if we’re sick, continue to wash our hands, and when we can, we should wear a mask.

Dr. Dunn is with the Utah Department of Health.

Let’s continue to stay safe!!