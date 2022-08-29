Such a Tragic Death of a Young Girl!!

President Jonathan Nez Reacts to the Death of Kiarra President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer offer condolences to the family of Holbrook Indian School student Kiarra Alma Gordon

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are saddened to learn of the loss of Holbrook Indian School student and athlete Kiarra Alma Gordon, who passed during an accident of the school bus being rear-ended by a semi-truck on Interstate 40 in eastern Arizona on Sunday while on a school field trip.

“My wife Phefelia and I offer our condolences and prayers for Kiarra’s family, friends, teachers, and loved ones. To her mother, Fanassa Ashley, and her grandparents we pray that you take comfort in knowing that your precious daughter and granddaughter is now in God’s kingdom. Our hearts ache for you, your family, and the Holbrook Indian School. We hope and pray that you take some comfort knowing that the Navajo Nation mourns with you and your family,” said President Nez.

Kiarra Alma Gordon was born on July 26, 2005, and was from Wide Ruins, Ariz. She was Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii, and her maternal and paternal grandfathers were Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Gordon was in the eleventh grade at Holbrook Indian School. She enjoyed volleyball, art, music, cooking, ranching, and driving.

“My family and I offer our thoughts and prayers to Kiarra’s mother, siblings, grandparents, friends, and teachers. We can’t imagine the pain you may all feel, but we hope that you feel comforted in knowing that you couldn’t have been more caring and supporting of your precious child. Her life was a blessing to all who had the privilege to know her. We offer our deepest sympathy and open our arms and hearts during this painful period,” said Vice President Lizer.

Kiarra Alma Gordon is survived by her mother, Fanassa Ashley, three young brothers, Trent, Trever, and Tryce Gordon, maternal grandmother Dina Clark, paternal grandmother Mary Chester, and paternal grandfather Jesse Gordon.

“Our daughter and granddaughter, Kiarra’s beautiful soul lives on in our hearts and minds and everyone whose life she impacted. She always offered to help others by putting others before herself. She was a wonderful role model for her younger brothers and sisters. She is dearly missed,” said her mother, Fanassa Ashley, aunt, Falonna Ashley, and grandmother, Dina Clark.