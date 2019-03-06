Subject in Custody After High Speed Chase

One subject is in custody following a vehicle theft and police pursuit on Sunday evening. On March 3, 2019, at approximately 10:16 PM, the Page Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress in the 1700 block of Pueblo St. Officers were able to locate the vehicle at the intersection of Ridgeway Dr. and US Highway 89. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away onto US89 and a pursuit was initiated.

Officers followed the vehicle into a parking lot on Haul Rd. and then back onto US89. As the vehicle turned onto N. Lake Powell Blvd., it crashed into the ditch and the driver was apprehended. A handgun that had been reported stolen out of the Phoenix-area was recovered in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The driver was identified as a 17 year old male from El Mirage, AZ.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a driveway in a residential neighborhood. Its doors had been left unlocked and a key was left in the ignition. Numerous other vehicles had been broken into the same evening in that neighborhood, all of which had been left unlocked. Those incidents are still under investigation. The subject was transported to the juvenile detention facility in Flagstaff. He was charged with Theft of Means of Transportation, Criminal Damage, Theft, 1st Degree Burglary, Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement, Endangerment, 2 counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property, Trafficking in Stolen Property, and Reckless Driving.

The Page Police Department has investigated a surge of vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries in recent months. In nearly all of the incidents, the vehicles have been left unlocked and the keys have been left inside. Our department strongly urges citizens to lock their vehicle doors and hide their valuables from plain view.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.