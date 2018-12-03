Subject in Custody After Early Sunday AM Shooting

PAGE, AZ- On December 2, 2018, at approximately 1:17 AM, the Page Police Department responded to a report of multiple gun shots in the area of the Coconino County Probation Office located at 549 S. Navajo Dr. When officers arrived, witnesses described the incident in which the driver of a vehicle blocked the roadway and fired several shots from a gun at another vehicle that had stopped. Neither of the vehicles that had been involved in the incident remained on scene. Officers located multiple bullet casings in the roadway. They also observed multiple bullet strikes to the probation office, one of which shattered the glass on the front door. Surveillance videos from multiple businesses in the area were obtained to get a better description of the vehicles involved in the incident.

Officers conducted a city-wide search in an attempt to locate the involved vehicles. At approximately 11:30 AM, officers located a vehicle with four bullet strikes at an apartment complex on Elk Rd. The vehicle was determined to belong to the victim in this incident. The victim reported that he had not been injured during the shooting.

At approximately 2:45 PM, a Jeep Grand Cherokee matching the description of the vehicle belonging to the shooter was located at a residence in the 800 Block of Grandview St. Officers made contact with an individual inside of the residence, identified as Allen Alberto Medrano-Juarez, and took him into custody shortly thereafter. Search warrants were executed on the vehicle and at a hotel room at Rodeway Inn where Medrano-Juarez had been staying. Numerous items of evidence, including a firearm, were seized during the execution of the warrants linking Medrano-Juarez to the shooting as well as a home invasion in Bigwater, UT that occurred on December 1. The Page Police Department is cooperating with the Big Water Marshal’s Office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office on that investigation. Medrano-Juarez was booked into the Coconino County Jail on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon, Prohibited Possessor in Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Endangerment, three counts of Criminal Damage, and Discharging a Firearm in City Limits.

The investigation in ongoing. The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.