Study Finds Coconino County Has High Ratio of Heavy Drinking to Unemployment

A new nationwide study by rehabs.com, a provider of addiction treatment resources, has found that Coconino County ranks 3rd place in Arizona and 8th in the country based on the ratio of heavy drinking to unemployment. Using data from County Health Rankings, the number of heavy drinkers were identified, as well as those who were unemployed. These figures were weighted by the local working population size, to calculate a ranking within the state. According to the study, Coconino County has a 20% excessive drinking rate and a 5.5% unemployment rate. Yuma County ranked first in the state for the highest rate of unemployed drinkers. The Arizona portion of the study can be found here.