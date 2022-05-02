Study Finds Arizona Has Good Bounce Back From Unemployment

According to a new study published by wallethub.com, Arizona is doing well when it comes to bouncing back from pandemic unemployment rates.

The website did a study looking at unemployment rates in major cities across the country, and 8 out of the top 10 cities with the best bounce back rate are in Arizona.

Scottsdale tops the list, with an unemployment rate of 1.90% in March 2022; a 55% improvement from March 2020, and a 53% improvement since March 2021.

WalletHub compared 180 cities based on five different metrics to compile the data.

Tempe came in at number 2 for most bounce back, with Gilbert in 3rd.

You can find the full study and results here.