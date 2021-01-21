Students’ Essay Contest for Black History Month

Coconino County African Diaspora Advisory Council Begins Accepting Entries for its Black History Month Essay Contest

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County African Diaspora Advisory Council (ADAC) is now accepting entries for its Black History Month Essay Contest. The essay contest is open to all elementary through high school students in Coconino County.

Essays submissions will center around the theme of the Black family and must be received by Feb. 19.

“This is our ninth year holding the essay contest and it really is such a joy to read these beautifully crafted pieces from children of all ages. This year, our essay prompts center around the Black family, which has been described by some as a microcosm of the entire Black/African-American race. We are offering a number of prompts for students based on their level of school and are eager to hear from them about examples of the Black family and community,” said Khara House Chair of ADAC.

Students should submit a 500-word typed or legibly handwritten essay on the topic of “the Black family,” to the African Diaspora Advisory Council c/o Susie Garretson at:

[email protected].

Prompts vary by school age. Prompts and the essay cover sheet can be found at:

coconino.az.gov/93/African-Diaspora-Advisory-Council.

Entries will be judged on content, clarity of expression, coherence and structure, and creativity.

Winners will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 28 and the winner from each category (elementary, junior high and high school) will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

The Coconino County African Diaspora Advisory Council was established in 2001 by the Board of Supervisors. The Council was created to provide an official liaison and communication link between the African American community and Coconino County. Prior to 2020, the Council was known as the African American Advisory Council.

ADAC’s mission is to create cultural and community Connections by working to preserve, present, and maintain cultural history and advocating for educational, social and economic equity with the understanding that service is focused on cultures representing Blacks/African Americans and all individuals within the African Diaspora in Coconino County.

For additional information about ADAC and the Black History Month Essay Contest, please visit:

coconino.az.gov/93/African-Diaspora-Advisory-Council

or contact Breyaunna Smith at: [email protected].