Student Threat to Bring Firearm to PHS

Page High School released information yesterday about an incident that occurred last Friday on campus. During school hours the school received word from a student that a possible threat had been made, the alleged threat made by another student saying they would bring a firearm to the school.

Law enforcement was immediately notified as well as parents of the student who made the threat to ensure they did not have access to firearms at their residence.

Page High School is continuing to investigate the matter with the Page Police. Principal Anne Martin and Vice Principal Brian Henderson, on behalf of the school district, are asking for anyone with information about this case to step forward and share what they know with police or the school. They ask the student body and faculty to stay in the mindset of “see something, say something” to maintain campus safety.