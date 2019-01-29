Stringer Facing Ethics Committee Hearing

Boot him out now or give him a chance to explain, that’s what Arizona lawmakers had to quickly decide yesterday when the facts came back about Republican Rep. David Stringer from Prescott. Many legislators were calling for his resignation last year after some racist comments he made. This week, new information surfacing about sex offense charges Stringer faced back in 1983.

Yesterday the Arizona House of Representatives refused to vote on House Minority Co Whip Reginald Bolding’s motion to expel Stringer but GOP members decided instead to vote for a recess saying they feel the issue is better handled by a House Ethics Committee.