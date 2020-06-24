Stranded Hikers rescued at Munds Canyon/See Safety Tips!!

(Click on photos to enlarge)

Flagstaff, AZ- On June 19th At 7:20 p.m. the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of stranded hikers in Munds Canyon south of Flagstaff. The group was comprised of one an adult male and three juveniles after they split from a larger group of ten hikers. They had intended to hike Munds Canyon from I-17 to Oak Creek.

After realizing they had underestimated the distance to Oak Creek Canyon, they attempted to return to their vehicle near I-17. The group became exhausted and unable to return as it became dark.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit personnel responded to locate and assist the hikers.

The search and rescue team was able to make voice contact with the hikers at approximately 6:00 am and then were able to make access to the hikers using a rope rescue system at approximately 7:45 a.m. The hikers were assessed and provided with additional supplies and then assisted in ascending out of the canyon via a rope system.

Once at the top of the canyon the hikers were provided with a ride to Schnebly Hill Road where they were reunited with family members.

None of the hikers required any medical attention.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit would like to remind outdoor users to be prepared for their activities by researching the details of their trip including trail conditions and hazards.

Perhaps most importantly, hikers should always have with them the appropriate safety equipment which includes:

Extra Water

Extra Food

Extra Clothing for the Conditions

Navigation Equipment (map, compass, GPS) Headlamp/Flashlight

First Aid Kit

Shelter Material (space blanket or large leaf bag) Pocket Knife/Multitool

Signaling Equipment (whistle and signal mirror)

Fully Charged Cell Phone and Extra Battery

In addition, outdoor users should leave a detailed trip itinerary with a trusted person so that if the group does not arrive or make contact as expected authorities know where to begin a search!