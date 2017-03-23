News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Stranded But Safe

March 23
10:42 2017
A Texas woman stranded for five days near Grand Canyon National Park is just fine after being checked-out at a Flagstaff hospital.

24-year old Amber Vanhecke had simply run out of gas and had no idea where she was. She was in contact with the Arizona Department of Public Safety until her cell phone lost service.

The young woman is being given credit for coming prepared. She had food and water just in case of an emergency. The water was just about gone.

When she was finally rescued a DPS trooper, identified as Edgar Bissonette, apparently went up to her with a sense of humor, asking her, “You called?” She responded with a huge bear hug for the officer.

From her location description on the phone, DPS had a pretty good idea of where she was; in the vicinity of Indian Road 18. And that’s around where she was eventually found; in a remote area of the Havasupai Reservation. The rescue took place last week.

