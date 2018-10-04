News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Storm Washes Out Hwy 89 Near Cameron

October 04
06:19 2018
TRAFFIC INCIDENT – Lake Powell Life News getting reports this morning of a road collapse on Hwy 89 at Milepost 481 between Cameron and Tuba City junction, the downpour has created a sink hole which caused a car accident. Troopers responded to the report of a collision on southbound US 89, milepost 471 (near Cameron, AZ). As they were responding, they were advised that one vehicle might have run into a large sink hole.

On arriving at the scene, troopers found the area had experienced heavy rain and a portion of US 89 had washed out, creating a large sink hole.

US 89 is closed at this time. The southbound lanes are closed at the US 89/SR 160 junction and the northbound lanes are closed at Cameron. This will be an extended closure. 

Here is the map of the current detour for the Hwy 89 closure. The Arizona Department of Transportation estimates that the detour will add about 190 miles to a motorist’s trip on Interstate 40, State Route 87, State Route 264 and US 160.

Please buckle up and drive safe during these stormy conditions!

 

 

 

 

 

 

