Stimulus Check Deposits Underway

The Internal Revenue Service announced over Easter weekend the first Economic Impact Payments, also known as coronavirus stimulus checks, were already being deposited into some taxpayers’ bank accounts.

The $1,200 deposit was likely a surprise for those who received it a few days earlier than expected. But the IRS isn’t done making those deposits and sending out checks. By Wednesday, April 15, tens of millions of Americans should have received their checks.

The IRS is committed to helping you get your Economic Impact Payment as soon as possible. The payments are automatic for most taxpayers. No further action is needed by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees. The checks will be deposited or mailed. Those who are non-filers or need to update information can visit http://www.irs.gov to find out more.

Who is eligible for the Economic Impact Payment?

U.S. citizens or resident aliens who:

Have a valid Social Security number,

Could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and

Had adjusted gross income under certain limits.

Who will receive the Economic Impact Payment automatically without taking additional steps?

Most eligible U.S. taxpayers will automatically their Economic Impact Payments including:

Individuals who filed a federal income tax for 2018 or 2019

Individuals who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits

Individuals who receive Railroad Retirement benefits

Who should use Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info to provide additional information to receive the Economic Impact Payment?

Eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents who:

Had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019

Were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019, and didn’t plan to

You can provide the necessary information to the IRS easily and quickly for no fee through Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info. The provided information will be used to determine your eligibility and payment amount and send you an Economic Impact Payment. After providing the required information, no further action should be required to receive your payment.