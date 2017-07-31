News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Still Alive; Brian Head Fire

July 31
11:01 2017
There are plenty of reminders of the Brian Head fire in Brian Head, Utah. But the fire itself. left towns weeks ago.

However….according to reports, the Brian head Fire is still not out. The once biggest wildfire in the entire United States currently resides near Sandy Peak, which is northwest of Panguich And according to reports, it is still “fairly active.”

It wasn’t so long ago that the fire was expected to be completely contained by July 15th. But so far, it hasn’t happen.

A Salt Lake City area man, who owns a cabin in Brian Head, was charged last week with starting the world-class blaze. He was apparently trying to rid his yard of weeds with a weed torch, of all things, at a time when it was extremely dry. Very quickly things got out of hand.

Folks in Panguich were updated regularly

According to reports, 9-1-1 calls were made by neighbors immediately, but it was too late.

While still alive, the Brian Head Fire should be contained ASAP.

 

 

