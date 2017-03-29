Steven Begay Once Again Elected to Navajo Nation Council

After losing his Navajo Nation Council seat in January, Steven Begay is once again a member of the Navajo Nation Council. Begay reportedly won the special election held yesterday to reclaim his seat.

This is the second “special election” that Begay has emerged the victor from. He was originally elected to the seat last year after it was vacated by Mel Begay. Giving up his council seat for a jail cell, Mel Begay was ousted after being found guilty of misusing the tribe’s discretionary funds.

Steven Begay had to give up his seat because it was discovered that he was ineligible at the time to run for council. His ineligibility stemmed from the fact that he was employed by the federal government.

It appears the years long game of musical chairs is over for Mel Begay’s vacant council seat. When the music stopped, and the special election votes tallied, Steven Begay emerged once again a Navajo Nation Council member; for now.